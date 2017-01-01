Happy New Year!
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 21
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
What's new?
As a state legislator, I take my role balancing the budget and wisely using taxpayer money very seriously. Investing their hard earned money in services that directly help and protect Iowans is one of the most important things we need to do in the Iowa Legislature.
Let's take a look at headlines from just one day in December:
"When the chips are down, I have Israel's back."
DES MOINES — In 2011, Republican Gov. Terry Branstad marked his triumphant return to the Statehouse by declaring there was a new sheriff in town.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri Mavericks jumped to an early lead Saturday, then held off a late Mallards push for a 3-2 victory to bounce back from Friday night’s 3-2 loss in Moline.
Morrison, Illinois, police are asking the public’s help in finding the person or people who detonated an explosive device in a mailbox at 615 W. Lincolnway early Wednesday morning.
He spoke quietly into the microphone, sitting cross-legged in the large comfortable chair, before a crowd of 300 that had gathered to see him at the Hotel Davenport.
Jacob Johnston hit the go-ahead layup for the final points of the game with 2 minutes, 48 seconds to play and the Augustana men's basketball team returned from holiday break with a 78-76 road win Saturday at Wisconsin-Stevens Point (6-4).
The annual Noon Year's Eve celebration took place, Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.
There are a lot of things we would like to see happen in sports in the coming year and this one is pretty high on the list.
An old-fashioned tale told with contemporary panache, “La La Land” may very well earn multiple Oscars – including Best Picture.
TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa won’t be the only physical football team on the field at Monday’s Outback Bowl.
TAMPA, Fla. — The work of Iowa’s offensive line hasn’t gone unnoticed by Florida defenders.
The Iowa basketball team has a recent trend of success against Michigan.
MICHIGAN AT IOWA
Throughout the Quad-Cities, 2016 could best be described as a year of a new beginnings and some lost opportunities.
Iowa Workforce Development officials are warning customers of a phishing scam targeting Iowans filing for unemployment insurance benefits.
Thumbs up to Hilary Putnam, Vera Rubin and Piers Sellers: All huge minds who died in 2016.
Well, winter is here. Below freezing temperatures have turned many of the ponds, lakes, and most of the Mississippi River to ice. Time for ice fishing or “hard water fishing,” as some like to call it, where a five gallon bucket, a spud or drill, and a cheap ice fishing rod or a tip-up rig ca…