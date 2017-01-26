Breaking
Trending now
What's new?
Update: The deceased driver has been identified as Gordon Landry, 88, of Oregon, Ill. Landry's family had reported him missing on Monday.
Bigotry is protected speech. But its purveyors are not protected from dissent and outrage, either.
One year ago, Gov. Bruce Rauner broke off contract negotiations with AFSCME, the largest union representing public service workers in state government. Since then he has refused all efforts by our union to renew negotiations in the hopes of finding common ground.
Q. The Chicago Cubs Trophy is coming to River Music Experience on Jan. 30, but no one is saying anything about the cost or price of admission to have your picture taken with the trophy. Is there a fee? — Brian, Davenport
After-thoughts from Iowa’s 76-64 loss to Illinois:
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — It was more of the same for the Iowa basketball team Wednesday night.
Shelby Gray's three-point basket late in the third quarter Wednesday sparked a 14-2 run by Illinois Wesleyan which handed the Augustana women's basketball team an 83-74 loss and dropped the Vikings two games behind league-leading Wheaton in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Nobody said it would be easy.
The Augustana men's basketball team hosted Elmhurst, Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at the Roy J. Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Vikings won 87-76.
St. Ambrose struggled to find its shooting touch the entire game. Roosevelt found its range in the fourth quarter, breaking from a two-point lead with a 19-2 run to pull away for a 62-50 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win Wednesday at the Lee Lohman Arena.
-
VALUE:
$40
-
DISCOUNT:50%
-
PRICE:$20
-
VALUE:
$16
-
DISCOUNT:50%
-
PRICE:$8
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
SPRINGFIELD — Although the state hasn’t approved a comprehensive budget since he took office two years ago, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner told lawmakers during his third State of the State address Wednesday that he’s “deeply optimistic about the future of our beloved Illinois.”
From modern mansions to extravagant cabins in the woods, these residences are currently the priciest on the market.
As Paige Bradford was about to walk out of the Davenport North gymnasium Tuesday night, Ron O'Brien stopped his junior post.
A daily look at what did well on the web while you were working.
Joe Eads’ incredible pin total is no accident.
It was a game of runs and then some.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is mandating that any studies or data from scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency undergo review by political appointees before they can be released to the public.
A roundup of Iowa legislative and Capitol news items for Wednesday: