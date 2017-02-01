Breaking
How long has Illinois been without a budget?
Six years ago, I made the decision to move back to my home state of Iowa after teaching for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for nine years. The respect and appreciation for my profession as a teacher here caught me off guard during my first back-to-school shopping trip for materials for my cl…
DES MOINES — There’s little if any disagreement that if and when Gov. Terry Branstad resigns to become ambassador to China, the powers and duties of his office will “devolve” to Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Baked Beer and Bread Company intends to serve each of the items in its name — and more.
DES MOINES — Gov. Terry Branstad on Wednesday signed a GOP-passed measure designed to head off a projected state budget shortfall by making $117.8 million in mid-year spending adjustments slated to take place by June 30.
Bettendorf High School will hold a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night on Friday during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Pleasant Valley.
DES MOINES — Legislation seeking state authority to set regulations for roadside solicitations of passing motorists for charitable donations ran into problems Wednesday over concerns it would pre-empt local control and possibly open cities to legal challenges on free speech issues.
A nice star turn for Matthew McConaughey may not be Oscar or box-office “Gold,” but it’s an interesting story about greed and determination. It’s based on the true story of the Bre-X Minerals scandal that happened in the early 1990s.
QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust, announced on Wednesday that it posted record net income for the fourth quarter and the fiscal 2016.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that the right lanes of the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed until noon because of road maintenance activities.
1. February flurries
1. Bacon and beer festival
Republican members of Congress met in Philadelphia last weekend for what was called a retreat. It might have been more accurately labeled an advance.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:
DES MOINES — Of the five most expensive contracts entered into by Iowa’s state education department during the 2015-2016 fiscal year, three were for programs that identify and help young, struggling readers.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Quad-City Mallards ended their two-week road trip with a bang.
ELDRIDGE — When North Scott's boys basketball team stumbled to Bettendorf by two points in December, Bailey Basala and Corvon Seales tallied all but two points for the Lancers.
The Davenport Assumption boys basketball team does not have just one go-to guy.
Clinton worked a little inside-outside magic on Pleasant Valley on Tuesday at Spartan gym.
Just minutes before Tuesday's game against Bettendorf, freshman Presley Case was inserted into the starting lineup for North Scott.
A running start led to a quick conclusion Tuesday night for the Davenport Central boys basketball team.