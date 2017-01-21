Trending now
In case you missed it
What's new?
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This time, the Quad-City Mallards couldn’t muster up another third period rally.
With road games in six of its final nine regular-season contests, the Augustana men's basketball made itself at home Saturday night at Millikin.
ORION — The Orion Chargers crowned three champions at the 34th Bob Mitton Invitational on Saturday and did something they had never done before at the tournament it hosts — they won it.
CLINTON, Iowa — Usually by this point in the season, Davenport Assumption's wrestling team has a couple weekend tournament titles in its possession.
Millikin doubled its women's basketball win total in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin with a 91-76 win Saturday over visiting Augustana, knocking the Vikings out of first place in the league standings in the process.
Orion High School hosted the Bob Mitten Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, January 21, 2017, for area and regional wrestlers.
IOWA CITY — Megan Gustafson owned the third quarter Saturday, rallying the Iowa women's basketball team to an 80-65 Big Ten win over Minnesota.
When pushed Saturday, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team answered the challenge.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois has had enough problems trying to win a basketball game on the road.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
Though the announcement seemingly came out of nowhere Friday morning, the decision to relieve Terry Ruskowski of his duties as head coach and general manager was not one taken lightly by the Quad-City Mallards.
DES MOINES — West Des Moines political consultant, activist and organizer Derek Eadon said he believes his election Saturday as the Iowa Democratic Party's state chairman for the next two years signals party members want to heal the internal divisions and chart a fresh course to reverse los…
When the annual voting results for the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced this week, there were a couple of pleasant surprises.
There are times when basketball can become a relatively simple game.
With the opening of the 2017 income tax filing season Monday, Quad-City tax preparers are warning that one of this year's key changes will affect those who depend most on their tax refunds.
Davenport's $208 million budget for the next fiscal year is close to completion after the City Council wrapped up a series of Saturday morning budget work sessions.
A good Saturday to all. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
Do you have a new, or very interesting event going on at your place of worship? If so, please contact Deirdre Baker, who each week prepares news items for Saturday's Beliefs page. Send a message to: dbaker@qctimes.com, or call, 563-383-2492.
Thumbs up to U.S. Reps. Dave Loebsack and Cheri Bustos for attending Friday's presidential inauguration, while still committing to protest against President Donald Trump's most divisive policies.
Donald Trump's inauguration marks a global inflection point: He takes office at a moment when many analysts see a transition to a new economic and political order -- one where the risks for the United States and its allies are likely to increase.