Iowa has made its final pitch.
Tippi Yogis Owner and Organizer Michelle Ladwig leads yoga sessions three times a week at local pubs, breweries and restaurants and is celebrating one year of her business.
In the time you spend reading this story, someone in America will be killed or wounded by gun violence.
A Clinton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week.
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight day, the Quad-City Mallards' offense led the way.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa put up an early fight Sunday, but the third-ranked Maryland women's basketball team simply had too many offensive weapons for the Hawkeyes to defend.
Moline police seek assistance in identifying two suspects who tried to rob the Motel 6, 2501 52nd Ave., Moline, early Sunday.
The premiere of "Ghost: The Musical" on Friday, Jan. 20, at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island drew a crowd from throughout the Quad-Cities and beyond. The show is performed at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sundays, plus 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and runs through Mar…
I’ve become protective of you. My hackles went up more than once the past couple of weeks as I traveled and listened to people on the East Coast tell me about where I live. In case you didn’t know, the middle part of America – that’s us - has been placed on the therapist couch. We are pinned…
Diminishing wildlife habitat, topsoil erosion, flooding and water quality degradation were growing conservation problems facing Iowa over a decade ago. Recognizing the need for action and growing budget shortfalls to address these important issues, the Iowa Legislature formed the Advisory Co…
Republican state lawmakers, with their newfound control of the Iowa Capitol, have taken their first steps toward implementing myriad conservative policies.
Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General store on East Locust Street just east of Iowa Street.
INDIANPOLIS — Pavel Jenys is coming on strong for the Quad-City Mallards.
After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-72 victory over Ohio State:
A photograph was brought into the North Scott wrestling room and displayed on a board for every team member to see this past week.
Assumption High School hosted the MAC wrestling tournament, Saturday, January 28, 2017. North Scott won the tournament, followed by Assumption then Bettendorf.
DES MOINES — The past three years have been an unmitigated success for the Republican Party of Iowa under Jeff Kaufmann’s stewardship.