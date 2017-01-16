Trending now
I can’t hate a movie that has a heart as big as the one that beats within the script of this big, dopey lug nut of a film.
The city of Clinton reports that work will begin today on the 4th Avenue North storm sewer project — work being done in conjunction with the 4th Avenue Lofts project.
Flood watchers continue to keep their eyes on the Rock River as recent ice activity along with recent rains are causing minor flooding near Joslin.
Because of weather and road conditions, today's edition of the Quad-City Times may be delayed. Carriers are making every effort to deliver your paper as soon as possible.
Today's solid waste collection in Davenport and Bettendorf has been cancelled. because of the weather. All solid waste collection will be one day late this week.
Driving on ice has an entirely different set of rules. The task can be particularly challenging for novice drivers, drivers with diminishing skills and experienced drivers who have become accustomed to normal winter driving conditions.
If I had to choose a word to describe the Democrats' nominating speeches for House Speaker Michael Madigan's re-election last week, it would be either "defensive" or perhaps "joyless."
A New York City police captain said he regards "true stranger rapes" as "more troubling" than rapes in which the victims knew their attacker. Outrage ensued. He quickly apologized, writing on Twitter, "My comments were not meant to minimize the seriousness of sexual assault."
After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-54 loss to Northwestern:
EVANSTON, Ill. — This isn’t the Northwestern most of us are used to seeing.
Quad-City Times prep sports editor Matt Coss votes weekly in the Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll. Here is Coss' ballot for Monday, Jan. 16:
CEDAR FALLS — Throughout a seven-game losing streak, Northern Iowa men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson insisted his team was practicing well on a daily basis.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Three one-point losses, including the first setbacks of the season for Cory Clark and Brandon Sorensen, forced Iowa’s third-ranked wrestling team to stomach a rare road loss Sunday.
Over the weekend, the Quad-City Mallards took time to honor players from their past, and many who returned were a part of the team's glory days.
The 26th annual Quad-Cities Farm Show spans from Jan. 15-17 featuring over 200 agriculture companies and a variety of available products.
My thoughts
The annual Bald Eagle Days again attracted thousands to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, where exhibitors had eagles, other birds of prey and more creatures on display from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8.
1. Sterilite concerns
Readers should be greatly disappointed with the unprofessional and uncivilized tone from the Quad City Times editorial board’s recent editorial regarding my Election Integrity legislation. Disagreeing about the merits of a policy is perfectly acceptable and I welcome a spirited debate. Inste…
It’s an opportunity for which they waited two decades, but Iowa Republicans kept their agenda close to the vest after the Nov. 8 election that gave them complete lawmaking control.