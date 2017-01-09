WATERLOO — U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, R-1st District, has once again earned ire in Washington, D.C., and back home, for a social media post.
DES MOINES – In 1999, Iowans thought they heard Gov. Terry Branstad’s final Condition of the State address.
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate is considering a series of bills that represents a negotiated compromise aimed at ending the state’s ongoing budget standoff.
CEDAR RAPIDS — They admit they lost the election, but representatives of more than 30 progressive organizations made it clear at the Statehouse Monday that they aren’t going away.
Since seasonal influenza rates are going up in the Quad-Cities, Genesis Medical Center requests that only healthy visitors come to call at its hospitals.
A free talk on the work of cleaning up the nation's rivers will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Watch Tower Lodge, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island.
Jim Schumacher says his barn-silo styled house has a blend of old and new in each room in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday January 4, 2017.
IOWA CITY — Dom Uhl is a man of few words.
A Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting her husband Saturday has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
The stars are arriving for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The results of the election for MetroCom NAACP Unit 4019, Davenport, have been tallied.
1. Rising temperatures today topped off with fog, drizzle
1. Frozen Freight House
A vacant downtown Silvis store that once housed Cashway Lumber, and later Pro Build Contractor Supply, now will become an R.P. Lumber store.
Now is the time of year when many are following through on their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy. But many don’t have the support to maintain that motivation all year long. Here are some easy tips to help you make healthy choices and turn your resolution into a lifestyle.
That went over well.
Dear Michelle Obama:
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1877: The Iowa game laws prohibit the killing, trapping or possession of prairie chickens, partridges (commonly called pheasant) or quails after January 1st. Those interested will please take notice.