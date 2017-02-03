Trending now
Bettendorf boys beat Pleasant Valley 51-34. Pleasant Valley girls win 53-33 in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday February 3, 2017.
When veterans of the Davenport Police Department think back on the time they served under Chief Ernest Lester, they remember a consummate professional who knew exactly how he wanted his department to operate.
A White House adviser's commentary about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened has sparked seemingly endless snickering online, with jabs like "never remember" and "I survived the Bowling Green massacre."
Class 2A at Assumption
The latest Illinois credit rating downgrade from Fitch Ratings is chock full of phrases that could be used in the next campaign cycle against the governor and other incumbents.
People check out vendors at the 40th annual Quad-Cities Builders & Remodelers Association Home Show at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, Illinois Friday February 3, 2017.
IOWA CITY — It’s not an absolute certainty, but it appears as though Peter Jok will be back in the lineup for the Iowa basketball team Sunday.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Although she said legislation to “rebalance” Iowa’s collective bargaining laws is nearly ready for consideration, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, shared few details about what changes legislative majority Republicans have in mind.
Members of the Quad-City Times news staff were recognized by their peers with awards Friday from the Iowa Associated Press Media Editors and Iowa Newspaper Association. Both presentations were held in Des Moines.
If you needed to identify the trees in your backyard or neighborhood, could you?
An engineer with specialized knowledge of soil and rock bases for a construction project will be among those who work on Bettendorf's new Grant Wood Elementary School.
Take a trip down memory lane with classic cars or take a test drive around town in one of 12 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicles at the 23rd annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show at Davenport’s RiverCenter that will run next weekend.
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl isn't just played on the field. Just as intense is a battle off the field to win viewers' attentions.
This week on the podcast, reporters discuss the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, whether anyone will be able to challenge Rep. Rod Blum in the 1st Congressional District and the likelihood that Iowa will allow fantasy sports betting to become legal.
Megan Gustafson scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Ally Disterhoft added 20 and nine as the Hawkeyes jumped out to an early lead then coasted to a 71-57 win over Rutgers.
Class 3A at Rock Island
Before the advent of technology, imagine how “passengers” on the Underground Railroad avoided capture on their path to freedom during the Civil War.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam circulating around the Quad-Cities.
