Perhaps it’s a little bit of history repeating.
If the recent student protests in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and the many coordinated rallies in the name of March for Our Lives —and the counter-protests that accompanied them — have recalled anything, it’s that mass movements can bring about change.
Eventually.
“King in the Wilderness,” an HBO documentary premiering Monday, focuses on the final three years of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life — after the bus boycotts, after the sit-ins, after the march from Selma to Montgomery, when the Black Power movement saw weakness in King’s commitment to nonviolence, and when President Lyndon Johnson condemned his speeches against the Vietnam War as anti-American.
Though embattled and criticized, King didn’t waver from his view of peaceful protest and the power of fighting for a cause that meant so much to so many. The film combines archival footage, interviews with those who knew King, phone conversations recorded by President Johnson, and other historical artifacts to weave a picture of a man committed to his cause, yet bombarded with resistance and doubt on all sides. “King in the Wilderness” premieres at 7 p.m. Monday on HBO.
Speaking of influential leaders
In the beginning of television, everything was live; there was no other way to do things. Advertisements were written right into the script, and if something went wrong, the actors did their best to keep things moving. Then recording technology came along, allowing shows to fix mistakes and present viewers with a more polished product. The use of editing allowed shows to be altered to the point where the action could be heightened, drama could be created, and reality TV could be added to the lexicon of oxymorons, like jumbo shrimp and small crowd. These days, live TV is an anomaly, a challenge for a show to say, “Hey, we can do this just as well as those theater folks; we don’t need editing or reshoots or second takes to do our jobs!” And they started proving it by staging live musical theater shows on TV, with“Grease Live!” and “The Sound of Music Live!” Audiences could see a Broadway show without the hassle of buying tickets or leaving their couches. Of course, plenty of programs are live every day, like the morning and evening news, and “Saturday Night Live” has been putting on a live comedy show (mostly) weekly for more than 40 years. Still, musical productions take a lot more planning to transfer them to a small screen. And come Sunday, appropriately enough for Easter, NBC presents “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” staged from the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, complete with a live audience of its own. The award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera stars John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod, and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. Considering the album charted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, it makes sense that the show be staged as a rock concert. The story follows the last week of Jesus’ life as seen through friend — and ultimate betrayer – Judas, and is being produced in part by Webber himself, with collaborator (and fellow Broadway bigwig) Tim Rice. “Jesus Christ Superstar” airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
Refugees arriving
Sometimes a time-traveler is just a time-traveler … unless they arrive on the Oregon shore as refugees from the future United States. That’s what happens in ABC’s new drama,“The Crossing,” premiering Monday. Steve Zahn stars as Jude Ellis, the sheriff of Port Canaan, Oregon, who’s just looking for a new start to life after escaping Oakland, a strained marriage, and a shady past as a bigcity cop. He gets his wish, until 47 refugees from a war-torn country arrive at his shore, seeking asylum … from the future U.S. Jude aims to figure out the truth behind the mysterious appearance of these refugees, but the man in charge of the investigation at the Department of Homeland Security seems to know more than he’s letting on. Add to all these complications: The travelers have brought a virus with them. (The name Canaan, of course, figures prominently in the Bible, and in ancient history, as an important region in the Holy Land, sometimes referred to as the Promised Land. The title of the show could also recall Moses crossing the Red Sea. These names don’t come from nowhere, folks.) “The Crossing” premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on ABC.
