NEW YORK — Target is testing a program to let customers order household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels and peanut butter and have them delivered to their homes the next day.
The service, being tested with employees for now, is similar to Amazon Pantry, and comes as Target is trying to enhance its online services to better compete with Walmart and online leader Amazon.
Target Restock, announced on the company's blog Monday, is limited for now to some employees at the company's Minneapolis headquarters. Target says it plans to pilot the service this summer to shoppers in the Minneapolis area who have its REDcard loyalty card. Customers will have access to thousands of online essentials.
Amazon Pantry charges a $5.99 a box and the shipping is not expedited.
--Associated Press