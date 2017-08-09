Wisconsin Senate leader says Foxconn votes may be lacking

The Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy meets about the incentive deal for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. The company last week that it planned to construct the first liquid crystal display panel factory outside of Asia in southeast Wisconsin. The deal requires the state to approve $3 billion in tax breaks tied to Foxconn hiring and spending as promised. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)