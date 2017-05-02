MUSCATINE — The Pearl Button's owner says the boat will no longer churn along the Mississippi River in Muscatine because he can't afford extensive repairs needed to fix the damage the sidewheeler suffered after breaking loose during a tornado last month.
The Muscatine Journal reports the Coast Guard and surveyors began inspecting the boat the week after the tornado hit March 6. The surveyors took the sidewheeler to Buffalo, Iowa, to be more thoroughly checked out.
They determined the damage to the boat's main frame from the tornado would cost $200,000 to fix.
Owner Tom Meeker says the damage wasn't the only deciding factor. The sidewheeler couldn't run when the water level was high, and there have been many days they couldn't sail the boat in the past three years.
