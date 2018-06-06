"Oceans 8"
Rated PG-13 for language, drug use, and some suggestive content
Translation: Criminal behavior, some mild peril, brief strong language, mildly kinky sexual situation, alcohol, and marijuana
Recommendation: Middle school-adults
Family discussion: If you had a crackerjack team of thieves, what would you want to steal? What would be the biggest obstacle? What was the movie's biggest surprise?
If you like this try: The documentary about the Met Gala, "The First Monday in May" and other sophisticated heist movies like the original and remake versions of "Oceans 11," "The Italian Job," and "The Thomas Crown Affair" as well as "How to Steal a Million" and “Topkapi”
"Won’t You Be My Neighbor"
Not rated, but some thematic elements and language
Translation: Discussion of difficult issues and some archival footage of tragic news stories, a brief humorous shot of a bare bottom
Recommendation: 8-adult
Family discussion: What parts of Mr. Rogers did we only see through the puppets? What are your favorite television shows for children?
If you like this, try: "20 Feet from Stardom" and "Street Gang" (about "Sesame Street")
"Hearts Beat Loud"
Rated PG-13 for drug references and some strong language
Translation: References to adult pot smoking, some drinking, non-explicit teen sex, references to loss, and brief strong language
Recommendation: Middle school-adults
Family discussion: What would you name your band? Did Frank make the right decision? What will happen next?
If you like this, try: "Danny Collins" and "Janie Jones"
