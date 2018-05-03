Justin Sehlin
Age: 17
Class: Junior
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Coach: Randy Brockhage
Reason for nomination: "Justin is rated Number 1 and is undefeated this year so far," said his coach, Randy Brockhage.
What do you do for practice? "I go to the PVHS practices. I have a membership at the QC tennis center and go to group lessons there and do practice matches."
What would you say to someone who wants to join tennis? "They should go for it. I have seen people make our varsity team after just starting tennis freshman or sophomore year because they were willing to put the work in to get better."
What are you planning to do after high school? "I plan to study mechanical engineering at an undecided university after high school. I also want to play college tennis."
--Alyssa Paulson
