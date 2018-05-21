Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Jeremiah Hurst; 3. Rob Toland; 4. Matt Ryan. 5. Chad Holladay; 6. Gary Webb; 7. Eric Sanders; 8. David Norton; 9. BJ Jackson; 10. Shawn Mulvany

Heat 1: Shawn Mulvany; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Chad Holladay

Heat 2: 1. Rob Toland; 2. Jeremiah Hurst; 3. Gary Webb

Modified

Feature: 1. Greg Durbin; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Craig Crawford; 4. Rob Toland; 5. Milo Veloz; 6. Brandon Durbin; 7. TJ Patz; 8. Jaden Fryer; 9. Mark VerVynck; 10. Richard Vela

Heat 1: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Greg Durbin

Heat 2: 1. Eric Barnes; 2. Doug Crampton; 3. Rob Toland

Sport Mods

Feature: 1. Andrew Burk; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Dustin Schram; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Trey Grimm; 6. Gary Weatherington; 7. Logan Veloz; 8. James Rutsaert; 9. Phil Anderson; 10. Rick Schriner

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Keith Blum; 3. Logan Veloz

Heat 2: 1. Dustin Schram; 2. Chance Huston; 3. Justin Veloz

Heat 3: 1. Jared Waterman; 2. Andrew Burk; 3. Gary Weatherington

Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Chuck Fox; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Eric Turner; 5. Mark Anderson; 6. Kyler Hickenbottom; 7. Kyle Sturtz; 8. Landon Grange; 9. Jeffery Peterson. 10. Mike Anderson.

Heat 1: 1. Jeffery Peterson; 2. Landon Grange; 3. Chuck Fox

Heat 2: 1. Erick Turner; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Kevin Goben

4 Cylinders

Feature: 1. Cody Brewster; 2. Cameron Poci; 3. Andrew Francis; 4. Josh McIntire; 5. Jason Barsema; 6. Rob Harding; Jr.; 7. Kyle Rhoads; 8. Jason Rhoads; 9. Lisa Benningfield. 10. Josh Lane

Heat 1: 1. Cameron Poci; 2. Andrew Francis; 3. Cody Brewster

Heat 2: 1. Rob Harding; Jr.; 2. Josh Lane; 3. Jeff Henderson

Mod Lite

Feature: 1. Jon Padilla; 2. RJ Gonzales; 3. Guy Morse; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Brian Tipps; 6. Alex Pappas; 7. Jason Masengarb

Heat 1: 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Guy Morse; 3. Brian Tipps

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments