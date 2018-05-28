Quad City Speedway
Sunday’s results
Late Model
Feature: 1. Matt Ryan, 2. Rob Toland, 3. Chad Holladay, 4. Gary Webb, 5. Andy Nezworski, 6. BJ Jackson, 7. Leroy Brenner, 8. Eric Sanders, 9. David Norton, 10. Jeremiah Hurst
Heat 1: 1. Matt Ryan, 2. BJ Jackson, 3. Chad Holladay
Heat 2: 1. Rob Toland, 2. Andy Nezworski, 3. Jeremiah Hurst
Modified
Feature: 1. Milo Veloz, 2. Matt Werner, 3. Eric Barnes, 4. Chris Lawrence, 5. Jeff Larson, 6. Rob Toland, 7. Brandon Durbin, 8. Travis Denning, 9. Tim Hamburg, 10. Richard Vela
Heat 1: 1. Jason Pershy, 2. TJ Patz, 3. Milo Veloz
Heat 2: 1. Doug Crampton, 2. Jeff Larson, 3. Eric Barnes
Heat 3: 1. Matt Werner, 2. Brandon Durbin, 3. Chris Lawrence
Sport Mod
Feature: 1. Dustin Schram, 2. Jared Waterman, 3. Brandon Setser, 4. Chance Huston, 5. Andrew Burk, 6. Rob Henry, 7. Logan Veloz, 8. Trey Grimm, 9. Gary Weatherington, 10. Mike Anderson
Heat 1: 1. Phil Anderson, 2. Zach Huston, 3. Andrew Burk
Heat 2: 1. DJ Clendenen, 2. Jared Waterman, 3. Brad Salisberry
Hear 3: 1. Brandon Setser, 2. Rob Henry, 3. Chance Huston
Street Stock
Feature: 1. Mike Anderson, 2. Dwayne Smith, Jr., 3. Chuck Fox, 4. Kyler Hickenbottom, 5. Erick Turner. 6. Jesse Owens, 7. Jeremy Gustaf, 8. Jeffery Peterson, 9. Kori Murphy, 10. Kyle Sturtz
Heat 1: Mike Anderson, 2. Dwayne Smith, Jr. 3. Jeffery Peterson
Heat 2: 1. Jeremy Gustaf, 2. Jesse Owens, 3. Kyler Hickenbottom
4 Cylinder
Feature: 1. Eric Stogdell, 2. Josh Lane, 3. Cody Brewster, 4. Chris Kissell, 5. Jason Rhoads, 6. Andy Loy, 7. Kyle Rhoads, 8. Colin Varner, 9. Tommy Staggs, 10. Jason Barsema
Heat 1: 1. Andrew Francis, 2. Andy Loy, 3. Dustin Frymoyer
Heat 2: 1. Lisa Benningfield, 2. Eric Stogdell, 3. Jason Barsema
Heat 3: 1. Brenda Forbes, 2. Tommy Staggs, 3. Cody Brewster
