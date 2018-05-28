Quad City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature: 1. Matt Ryan, 2. Rob Toland, 3. Chad Holladay, 4. Gary Webb, 5. Andy Nezworski, 6. BJ Jackson, 7. Leroy Brenner, 8. Eric Sanders, 9. David Norton, 10. Jeremiah Hurst

Heat 1: 1. Matt Ryan, 2. BJ Jackson, 3. Chad Holladay

Heat 2: 1. Rob Toland, 2. Andy Nezworski, 3. Jeremiah Hurst

Modified

Feature: 1. Milo Veloz, 2. Matt Werner, 3. Eric Barnes, 4. Chris Lawrence, 5. Jeff Larson, 6. Rob Toland, 7. Brandon Durbin, 8. Travis Denning, 9. Tim Hamburg, 10. Richard Vela

Heat 1: 1. Jason Pershy, 2. TJ Patz, 3. Milo Veloz

Heat 2: 1. Doug Crampton, 2. Jeff Larson, 3. Eric Barnes

Heat 3: 1. Matt Werner, 2. Brandon Durbin, 3. Chris Lawrence

 Sport Mod

Feature: 1. Dustin Schram, 2. Jared Waterman, 3. Brandon Setser, 4. Chance Huston, 5. Andrew Burk, 6. Rob Henry, 7. Logan Veloz, 8. Trey Grimm, 9. Gary Weatherington, 10. Mike Anderson

Heat 1: 1. Phil Anderson, 2. Zach Huston, 3. Andrew Burk

Heat 2: 1. DJ Clendenen, 2. Jared Waterman, 3. Brad Salisberry

Hear 3: 1. Brandon Setser, 2. Rob Henry, 3. Chance Huston 

Street Stock

Feature: 1. Mike Anderson, 2. Dwayne Smith, Jr., 3. Chuck Fox, 4. Kyler Hickenbottom, 5. Erick Turner. 6. Jesse Owens, 7. Jeremy Gustaf, 8. Jeffery Peterson, 9. Kori Murphy, 10. Kyle Sturtz

Heat 1: Mike Anderson, 2. Dwayne Smith, Jr. 3. Jeffery Peterson

Heat 2: 1. Jeremy Gustaf, 2. Jesse Owens, 3. Kyler Hickenbottom

4 Cylinder

Feature: 1. Eric Stogdell, 2. Josh Lane, 3. Cody Brewster, 4. Chris Kissell, 5. Jason Rhoads, 6. Andy Loy, 7. Kyle Rhoads, 8. Colin Varner, 9. Tommy Staggs, 10. Jason Barsema

Heat 1: 1. Andrew Francis, 2. Andy Loy, 3. Dustin Frymoyer

Heat 2: 1. Lisa Benningfield, 2. Eric Stogdell, 3. Jason Barsema

Heat 3: 1. Brenda Forbes, 2. Tommy Staggs, 3. Cody Brewster

