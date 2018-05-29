10.16.070 Automated traffic enforcement.
A. General. The city of Davenport, in accordance with the police powers authorized it by the state of Iowa for governing safe traffic flow, may deploy, erect or cause to have erected an automated traffic enforcement system for making video images of vehicles that fail to obey red light traffic signals at intersections designated by the city administrator or his designee or fail to obey speed regulations at other locations in the city. The system may be managed by the private contractor that owns and operates the requisite equipment with supervisory control vested in the city's police department. Video images shall be provided to the police department by the contractor for review. The police department will determine which vehicle owners are in violation of the city's traffic control ordinances and are to receive a notice of violation for the offense.
B. Definitions.
1. "Automated traffic enforcement system" shall mean an electronic system consisting of a photographic, video, or electronic camera and a vehicle sensor installed to work in conjunction with an official traffic controller or police department employee to automatically produce photographs, video or digital images of each vehicle violating a standard traffic control device or speed restriction.
2. "Vehicle owner" shall mean the person or entity identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation, or registered with any other state vehicle registration office, as the registered owner of a vehicle.
C. Offense.
1. The vehicle owner shall be liable for a fine as imposed below if such vehicle crosses a marked stop line or the intersection plane at a system location when the traffic signal for that vehicle's direction is emitting a steady red light or red arrow.
2. The vehicle owner shall be liable for a fine as imposed below if such vehicle travels at a speed above the posted speed limit.
3. The violation may be rebutted by a showing that a stolen vehicle report was made on the vehicle encompassing the time period in question.
4. The citation will in no event be sent or reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation or similar department of any other state for the purpose of being added to the vehicle owner's driving record.
D. Penalty and Appeal.
1. Any violation of subsection C,1 above shall be considered a notice of violation for which a civil fine of sixty-five dollars shall be imposed, payable to the city of Davenport at the city's finance department.
2. Any violation of subsection C,2 above shall be considered a notice of violation for which a civil fine as listed in the table below shall be imposed, payable to the city of Davenport at the city's finance department.
Speed over limit Civil fine
1 through 7 mph $5
8 through 11 mph $45
12 through 20 mph $65
21 through 25 mph $85
26 through 30 mph $95
31 through 35 mph $110
36 through 40 mph $125
over 40 mph $150
3. A recipient of an automated traffic citation may dispute the citation by requesting an issuance of a municipal infraction citation by the police department. Such request will result in a required court appearance by the recipient and in the scheduling of a trial before a judge or magistrate at the Scott County Courthouse. The issuance of a municipal infraction citation will cause the imposition of state mandated court costs to be added to the amount of the violation in the event of a guilty finding by the court.
4. If a recipient of a notice of violation does not request the issuance of a municipal infraction citation to dispute the alleged violation by contested proceedings before a judge or magistrate within the time specified within the notice of violation, the recipient will be deemed to have waived his right to dispute the violation, and the violation will be admitted with the civil penalty being due and owing to the city. A notice of intent to default will be mailed to the recipient at least ten days prior to the deadline for contesting. (Ord. 2009-337 § 1: Ord. 2005-361: Ord. 2004-35).
