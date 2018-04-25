Bandits bats come alive late
It didn't take long for the Quad-Cities River Bandits to respond to a five-run sixth inning put together by the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday.
The Bandits scored six runs of their own in the top of the seventh and three more in the eighth to earn a 10-5 win over the Cougars.
After the Cougars used four singles and two triples to build a 5-1 lead against Bandits reliever Cesar Rosado (1-1), Adrian Tovalin led off the seventh with a solo home run to cut into that advantage.
By the time Tovalin struck out to end the inning, the Bandits had added five more runs, with Jonathan Arauz's game-tying two-run triple being the biggest blow.
Former Hawkeye first baseman Jake Adams' second home run of the year and another two-run triple from Arauz extended the lead in the eighth.
River Bandits starter Patrick Sandoval bounced back strong after giving up 10 runs in 1 2/3 innings in his last outing. Sandoval through five shutout frames, striking out seven while allowing only one hit.
The River Bandits also made a pair of roster moves with right-hander Tanner Duncan and infielder Colton Shaver filling spots left vacant by outfielder J.J. Matijevic and infielder Roman Garcia, who were both placed on the seven-day disabled list.
LumberKings' rally falls short
The Clinton LumberKings pulled within one on a Louis Boyd home run to lead off the ninth inning, but Clinton couldn't complete the comeback as it fell 5-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.
The Rattlers plated all five of their runs in the second inning against LumberKings starter Nick Wells (2-1) without the benefit of an extra base hit, instead using four singles and two walks to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Jack Larsen's three-run homer accounted for the rest of Clinton's scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.