Bandits fall in extras
Under the new minor league rules, the Quad-Cities River Bandits started both the 10th and 11th innings of Saturday's game against Beloit with a runner on second base. Both innings ended without the runner even advancing to third.
The Snappers made the River Bandits pay in the 11th, as a bunt single, intentional walk and sacrifice fly gave Beloit a 4-3 win.
The Bandits failed to muster much offense against Snappers starter Xavier Altamirano, as he held the Bandits scoreless for seven innings.
Once Altamirano was removed, however, the Bandits went to work, using three eighth-inning singles, a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Beloit answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth to even the score.
Bandits starter Peter Solomon held Beloit to one run over five innings of work.
LumberKings fall to Kernels
A three-run eighth inning by the Cedar Rapids Kernels created too big of a deficit to overcome Saturday as the Kernels grabbed a 6-4 Midwest League win.
The Kernels' rally turned a one-run lead into a four-run advantage, and a LumberKings ninth inning rally, propelled by a two-run double from Nick Thurman, couldn't eliminate the entire deficit.
Clinton starter Raymond Kerr threw six innings of two-run baseball, but took a no-decision.
