CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids starter Brusdar Graterol and two relief pitchers handcuffed Quad-Cities most of the night as the Kernels claimed a 5-1 victory over the River Bandits on Monday night.
Graterol, a 19-year-old righthander from Venezuela, allowed just two hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings of work. He also struck out 10 and walked only one while lowering his season earned-run average to 0.63.
Calvin Faucher and Jared Finkel finished up for the Kernels although the Bandits did finally score an unearned run off Finkel in the ninth innings. Jake Adams singled, went to second on an error by third baseman Andrew Bechtold and scored on a single by Michael Papierski.
Cedar Rapids scratched out three runs in the fourth inning on an RBI bunt single by Jean Carlos Arias, an infield out and another RBI single by Trey Cabbage. It added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Quad-Cities made three roster moves prior to Monday's game, including the promotion of pitcher Robert Corniel to high-A Buies Creek. He had struck out 22 batters in 12.1 innings of relief work for the River Bandits this season.
Pitchers Tanner Duncan and Leovanny Rodriguez were added to the roster from extended spring training. Duncan has pitched in five games this season for Quad-Cities, allowing one earned run in 8.1 innings, while Rodriguez will be working in the Midwest League for the first time.
Peoria 5, Clinton 2: If Monday is any indication, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes is ready for a return to the major leagues.
Reyes held Clinton to just one hit in a rehab start Monday while registering 12 strikeouts in five innings, helping Peoria defeat the LumberKings.
Reyes threw 80 pitches and left the game with a 5-0 lead, giving way to reliever Johan Oviedo, who hurled the final four innings.
Julio Rodriguez clubbed solo home runs in both the second and fourth innings for the Chiefs. Yariel Gonzalez added a homer in the fifth with Elehuris Montero driving in the other two runs with a third-inning single.
Clinton’s runs also came on solo homers, by Dimas Ojeda in the sixth and Louis Boyd in the eighth.
