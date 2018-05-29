Q-C rallies past Clinton in opener
CLINTON, Iowa — The Quad-Cities River Bandits rallied from an early two-run deficit to earn a 4-2 series-opening victory over the LumberKings on Tuesday at Ashford University Field.
The LumberKings opened the scoring in the second inning when Nick Thurman and Billy Cooke scored on a throwing error by Bandits third baseman Colton Shaver.
Miguelangel Sierra got the Bandits on the board in the fourth with an RBI single to score Jacob Meyers. In the fifth, Colton Shaver atoned for his earlier fielding mistake with a solo home run, his sixth of the season, to center field to tie the game at 2-all.
Sierra then put the Bandits in front 4-1 ith a two-run shot to left.
Jake Adams was 4-for-4 with two doubles to lead a 13-hit effort for the River Bandits, who have now won three games in a row and five of their past six.
Patrick Sandoval improved to 4-1 on the mound, striking out six in five innings. He allowed the two unearned runs on four hits. Cesar Rosado got his first save over four scoreless innings.
Clinton started Raymond Kerr dropped to 1-4 on the season, allowing four runs on 11 hits including both home runs.
