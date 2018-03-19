PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jason Vargas wants to make his regular-season debut with the New York Mets as soon as possible — even if takes more than a month past opening day.
The 35-year-old lefthander, who tied for the major league lead with 18 wins last season for Kansas City, could miss up to six weeks after he has surgery today for a broken right hand, an injury incurred last week when he was hit by a line drive.
Vargas met with a hand specialist over the weekend to talk about the test results. He then opted to have the operation.
Vargas threw a bullpen session Monday morning, but it wasn't without difficulty.
The 2017 All-Star had to loosen the laces on his glove to get his right hand inside the mitt, then tightened the laces to keep his pitching balance the same. And he didn't take a return throw from his catcher.
MLB games in Europe?: Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 in 2019, the sport's first regular-season games in Europe.
The Red Sox have the option of having both games be Boston home games, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.
Baseball officials have long hoped for games on London and settled last year on Olympic Stadium, which is in its second season as home of West Ham of the Premier League.
White Sox 15, Diamondbacks 2: Matt Davidson, who homered, and Adam Engel each had three hits for Chicago and leadoff man Yoan Moncada got two hits and drove in three runs. Carson Fulmer pitched four hitless innings for the Sox.
Rangers get Joseph: The Texas Rangers have claimed first baseman Tommy Joseph off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 26-year-old Joseph hit over 20 home runs in each of his two seasons in the majors. He batted .240 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs while starting 125 times at first last year.
Greinke injured: Zack Greinke won't be the opening-day starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Manager Torey Lovullo said the tightness Greinke experienced in his groin in his latest start last Wednesday led to him being ruled out for what is usually his opening-day role. Greinke left that game after one inning.
Phenom demoted: Top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. was sent down to the Atlanta Braves' minor league camp.
The 20-year-old Venezuelan outfielder hit .432 with four home runs in 16 spring training games.
"We feel like it would probably be best overall, from a philosophical standpoint, to give him more development time," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "There's no manual on how to handle a player's development. They're not all the same."
Grimm signed: The Kansas City Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a one-year, $1.25 million deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
The 29-year-old Grimm was 1-2 ith a 5.53 ERA in 50 appearances last season.
