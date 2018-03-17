DUNEDIN, Fla. — It could have been called the "Legacy Game" when a Toronto Blue Jays split squad played the Canadian Junior National Team.
The Blue Jays' starting infield Saturday was Clemens, Biggio, Bichette and Guerrero, with a Grudzielanek as the designated hitter and a Smith in left field.
Talk about bloodlines for a group of Toronto prospects.
Kacy Clemens, son of pitching great Roger Clemens played first. Cavan Biggio manned the same second base spot as his Hall of Fame father Craig Biggio. Former slugger Dante Bichette's son Bo was at shortstop and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose father is headed to the Hall, got the call at third. Longtime infielder Mark Grudzielanek's nephew, Brandon, was the DH and Dwight Smith Jr. was in left, where his dad played.
"We all grew up with the last name on our back," Kacy Clemens said. "It's a commonality between all of us. We all kind of feel the same way about it. We're trying to make our own trail, make our own path to the big leagues."
Said Cavan Biggio: "It's cool to get a complete infield of legacy, I guess you could say."
Clemens, Biggio, Bichette and Guerrero were a combined 8 for 14 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the Blue Jays' 11-3 win.
One pitcher who fared well against Toronto: Braden Halladay, son of late Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay. The teen got a standing ovation after working 1-2-3 eighth.
Altogether, the families in the Blue Jays' lineup combined to make 32 All-Star teams, win seven Cy Young Awards and earn two Most Valuable Player trophies.
Cardinals 3, Braves 0: Luke Weaver, competing for an end-of-the-rotation spot, started for St. Louis and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out six. Atlanta closer Sam Freeman pitched a perfect eighth, striking out one.
Indians 5, Cubs 1: Roberto Perez hit a grand slam for Cleveland's split squad. Trevor Bauer started for the Indians, pitching five innings and allowing one run on six hits and a walk, striking out seven. Ben Zobrist hit his first home run of the spring for Chicago's split squad and Kyle Schwarber added a triple and a double.
White Sox 5, Dodgers 2: Hyun-Jin Ryu struggled in his second start for Los Angeles, pitching three innings and surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks. Ryu's ERA is 14.29. Miguel Gonzalez started for Chicago, tossing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two runs on six hits and a walk, fanning four.
Cotton sidelined: Oakland Athletics pitcher Jharel Cotton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow.
Cotton had been diagnosed with a sprain and had a second scan taken on his elbow on Friday, then was told he would need Tommy John surgery. The procedure is expected to take place next week.
