MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer.
Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.
Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive homers for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball, but the Cardinals' bullpen lost the lead.
Blue Jays 14, White Sox 5: Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run homer, and Toronto routed the Chicago for their fourth consecutive victory.
Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.
Donaldson and Diaz also went deep in Monday's night's 4-2 victory over Chicago. The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in each of their first six games.
Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has 12 home runs over its first four games.
According to Statcast, Garcia's one-out drive off J.A. Happ in the fifth travelled 481 feet, making it the longest home run in the majors this season and the longest by a White Sox player since Statcast was introduced in 2015. Garcia's exit velocity of 116.7 mph was also a White Sox record.
Mets 2, Phillies 0: Matt Harvey allowed one hit over five sharp innings in his encouraging season debut.
With most seats empty in the 40-degree mist and chill, a healthy-looking Harvey gave the Mets reason to believe he can rebound this year from two terrible seasons interrupted by injury.
Yankees 11, Rays 4: Didi Gregorius hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight RBIs, and New York beat Tampa Bay in Aaron Boone's chilly first home opener as manager.
Gregorius had four hits and walked, setting a major league record for RBIs by a player in a home opener. He also set a Yankees record for RBIs by a shortstop.
Mariners 6, Giants 4: Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single, helping the Mariners spoil the Giants' home opener.
Seattle's Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Edwin Diaz got three outs for his third save.
Royals 1, Tigers 0: Former Rock Falls High School star Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Kansas City earned its first victory of the season.
Jorge Soler, who still doesn't have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.
Braves 13, Nationals 6: Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit a three-run homer, and Atlanta handed Washington its first loss.
