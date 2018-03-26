SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder Albert Belle was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence outside a soccer stadium in Arizona, the Salt River Police Department said Monday.
Belle, 51, was taken into custody Sunday after tribal police received reports that two men exposed themselves to two adults and two children in the parking lot of the Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community bordering Scottsdale, Arizona.
Original reports said Belle was arrested during a spring training game.
According to Salt River police, officers stopped Belle because his vehicle matched the description of the two men in the indecent exposure call. He and another adult, who has not been named, were arrested.
Bird has surgery: Oft-injured New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will have surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle and will be sidelined until late May.
Dr. Martin O'Malley is to operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The Yankees said Bird is expected to return to game action in six to eight weeks.
The 25-year-old Bird has been promising yet perplexing since his big league debut in 2015, when he came up from the minors and had 11 homers and 31 RBIs in 46 games.
Red Sox 4, Cubs 2: Boston scored two runs off Chicago reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie. Yu Darvish worked three innings for the Cubs, allowing one earned run and four hits.
Cardinals 5, Blue Jays 3: Michael Wacha threw four scoreless innings and St. Louis scored three eighth inning runs off former Cardinals reliever Seung Hwan Oh. Wacha allowed only three hits and struck out six in his final start of the spring. Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth home run of the spring for St. Louis.
