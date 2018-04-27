The Chicago Bears weren't done after drafting James Daniels on Friday.
They traded back into the second round with New England to take Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller at No. 51. In exchange, the Bears sent the Patriots a fourth-round pick this year (105) and a second-rounder in 2019.
Miller had no FBS offers coming out of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis and opted to walk on at his hometown school. He went on to catch 238 passes for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns in three seasons and was a first-team, All-American as a senior last year. A broken bone in his right foot caused him to miss the Senior Bowl. He said it's completely healed.
"I'm going to prove everybody who passed me up wrong," Miller said. "The Bears are going to get all I got. They're going to get the Memphis grind. I don't think they've seen that yet. But I'm going to introduce them to it."
Memphis grind?
"This area, there's not a lot going on around here," Miller said. "People have got to work for everything they've got. Nobody is put over anybody as far as status. In order to get respect, you've got to work for it. You've got to grind for it. You've got to put in time. I believe I get a lot of respect around here because I didn't ask for any handouts. I just came to work every day and put it in. It's all paying off for me."
The Bears did not have a third-round pick late Friday. They have another fourth-rounder and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh on Saturday.
The Packers also traded back into the second day of the draft, moving up into the third round to select linebacker Oren Burks from Vanderbilt with the 88th overall pick. The Packers sent the first pick in the fourth round — the 101st overall — and a fifth-round selection to the Carolina Panthers to take Burks.
Burks is listed as an outside linebacker on the NFL's prospect list, though he played inside linebacker as a senior last season with the Commodores. Pro personnel director John Wojciechowski said that Burks will play inside, where he hopes that his ability in pass coverage will help.
A defensive captain, the 6-foot-3 Burks also played a hybrid linebacker-safety position as a junior, and free safety as a sophomore.
"The athleticism, I'll keep going back and that ... and the toughness, the ability to go down" to the line of scrimmage, Wojciechowski said of Burks.
