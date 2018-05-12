Bettendorf's girls tennis team won five of six singles matches to grab a regional win over Davenport West on Saturday.

Among the victories for the Bulldogs were straight-set wins at No. 1 and 2 singles from Lydiah Kennedy and Mya Christensen. Cassidy Schaefer gave West its only win, prevailing in straight sets at No. 5 singles.

Next up for the Bulldogs is Iowa City High.

North Scott did not fair as well, falling 5-0 to Dubuque Senior.

On the boys side, Bettendorf also won, topping Davenport North 5-0 in a preliminary substate dual.

