Black Hawk moves up to 13th

Paced by a trio of 74s, the Black Hawk men's golf team jumped two spots into 13th at the NJCAA Div. II National Championships on Wednesday.

Austin Jump, Luke Koenig and Jeff Perez led the way for Black Hawk, with Alex Grell's 78 completing the Braves' Wednesday team score of 300. That total was better than all but the tournament's top eight teams.

The 74s moved Jump (tied for 42nd) and Koenig (tied for 47th) into the top 50.

Parkland College shot 11-under on the day to turn a nine-shot deficit into a two-shot lead and sits at 1-over for the tournament.

