Black Hawk moves up to 13th
Paced by a trio of 74s, the Black Hawk men's golf team jumped two spots into 13th at the NJCAA Div. II National Championships on Wednesday.
Austin Jump, Luke Koenig and Jeff Perez led the way for Black Hawk, with Alex Grell's 78 completing the Braves' Wednesday team score of 300. That total was better than all but the tournament's top eight teams.
The 74s moved Jump (tied for 42nd) and Koenig (tied for 47th) into the top 50.
Parkland College shot 11-under on the day to turn a nine-shot deficit into a two-shot lead and sits at 1-over for the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.