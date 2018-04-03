The new contract between Black Hawk College and IFT Local 1836 includes a series of pay raises for the union in exchange for members paying more of insurance costs.
On Monday, the college board and the union -- comprised of about 160 full-time faculty and staff from both campuses -- approved the four-year contract. The approval was the result of a year of negotiations and ended the threat of a strike.
The college board voted unanimously to approve the contract at a special meeting Monday night. The union approved the contract during the day Monday, but union spokesman Acie Earl declined Tuesday to provide details of how the membership voted.
Earl said IFT Local 1836 agreed to the contract after the administration agreed to pay increases and insurance costs more in line with what the union had wanted. Earlier, during the negotiations, he had said the local was concerned the administration had not moved far enough away from its original position.
“We're very pleased to see movement,” he said.
Black Hawk declined to detail what helped bring the administration into accord with the union, citing the negotiations, but the college's interim president, John Erwin, said in a statement Tuesday that the contract was fair to the union while addressing the college's financial concerns during the four years.
Those concerns included the uncertainty of funding from Illinois for Black Hawk and the drop in tuition caused by declining enrollment, Amy Maxeiner, the college's vice president for instruction and student services, has said.
“We are all prepared to move on to create a college environment that celebrates student learning and responds to community workforce needs," Erwin said Tuesday.
Each of the four fiscal years covered by the contract includes pay raises, the college administration and Earl said Tuesday. For the first two years, the membership will receive fixed dollar amounts added to their base pay, while the final two years include percentage increases to the base pay:
- FY 2018 (which ends in June): $750.
- FY 2019: $1,150.
- FY 2020: 2.9 percent.
- FY 2021: 3 percent.
In the first year, associate professors and professors who had in the 2016-2017 school year reached the maximum of the pay scale for their title will also receive a one-time longevity payment applied to their base pay, according to the contract. For the qualifying associate professors, it will be $1,350. Qualifying professors will receive $2,700.
These payments will affect 10 members of the faculty and be in addition to the $750, Maxeiner said.
In return, union members will pay a larger share of monthly insurance costs throughout the contract:
- 2018 and 2019: $90 for a single person and $300 for a family.
- 2020: $100 or 12.5 percent, whichever is less, for a single person and $340 or 17.5 percent, whichever is less, for a family.
- 2021: 12.5 percent for a single person and 17.5 percent for a family.
Before this contract, members paid $77 monthly for a single employee and $257 monthly for a family, according to the college.
Both the pay increases and insurance costs are comparable with what employees are receiving at other colleges in Black Hawk's peer group, Earl said.
He said pay and insurance costs were the last issues needing to be resolved before the contract could go forward. The third, contract language, was agreed upon months ago.
As an example, he cited a change in the pay schedule. Instead of semi-monthly -- two pay periods a month-- the union membership was switched to biweekly-- every other week regardless of the calendar month.
This shift will bring the union's members in line with other employees at the college who are already on that schedule, Earl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.