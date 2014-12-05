A defense spending measure which contains a provision establishing the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and a similar park in Maryland was approved Thursday by the House of Representatives.
The House passed the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act, a $585 billion plan which includes funding for military readiness and anti-terrorism operations.
While the bill's main focus is the Department of Defense, House and Senate leaders agreed to add language establishing a slew of national parks, including the park in Auburn and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
The park in Auburn would consist of Tubman's home, the Home for the Aged and the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church. The Maryland park would include sites in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties.
For years, Auburn's congressional representatives and local stakeholders have advocated for legislation, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Parks Act, that would establish the two parks. The measure was first introduced in 2008 and reintroduced in 2009, 2011 in the Senate and 2012 in the House.
Each time, the bill wasn't voted on by either house.
But after the bills were reintroduced by Rep. Dan Maffei, D-Syracuse, and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, in early 2013, the Tubman parks effort picked up more support. Maffei's bill in the House has 101 cosponsors, including every member of the New York congressional delegation.
The Tubman parks bill reached a new milestone in July when the Senate approved the measure by unanimous consent. It was the first time the legislation was brought to the floor for a vote in the House or Senate.
With the 113th Congress set to wrap up session at the end of the year, Maffei and U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer of New York urged congressional leaders to include the Tubman parks bill in the NDAA.
When the final NDAA agreement was rolled out Tuesday night by members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees, the language establishing the two Tubman national parks was included.
Now that the House has passed the NDAA, the Senate will take up the legislation. The Senate will wait until next week to hold a vote.
If approved by the Senate, the NDAA will go to President Barack Obama for his signature.