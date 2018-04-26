Bohanek powers Bandits to win
A three-run Cody Bohanek home run powered the River Bandits to a 6-3 comeback win in Kane County on Thursday night.
Bohanek's seventh-inning blast turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead that Quad-Cities would not relinquish.
The Bandits added two insurance runs the next inning when Bryan De La Cruz tripled in Michael Papierski and Adrian Tovalin followed by doubling in Papierski. The triple was one of three hits on the night for the De La Cruz.
The Bandits' bullpen took over from there, with Colin McKee (3-0) and Tanner Duncan combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
Prior to Thursday's game, pitcher J.B. Bukauskas became the third Quad-Cities player in two days to be placed on the seven-day disabled list.
The Astros' first-round selection in the 2017 draft is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in two starts for the River Bandits. He has struck out seven batters and walked four while giving up five earned runs in 5.2 innings of work.
LumberKings hold off Rattlers rally
Clinton got a strong start from Tony Romero and the offense belted five extra base hits in a 7-3 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.
Romero (2-1) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out six. LumberKings pitchers held the Timber Rattlers scoreless until the ninth, when Wisconsin scored three runs off Sam Delaplane and brought the tying run to the plate with one out but couldn't complete the comeback.
Clinton grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Dimas Ojeda led off with a double and Ryan Scott tripled and later scored. The LumberKings expanded the advantage to 6-0 the next inning with a rally capped by two runs scoring on a throwing error by the Rattlers catcher on a dropped third strike.
