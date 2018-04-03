Iowa Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines got the most supporters elected delegates at last month's county conventions, according to a tally of those chosen using the party's preference group method.
The state Democratic Party released the figures Monday afternoon.
Boulton is one of six Democrats seeking the party's nomination for governor, and all the candidates have been courting potential delegates to the state convention in June.
If none of the six gets 35 percent of the vote in the June 5th primary, then delegates to the state convention will choose the nominee to run in the general election.
The state party's tally represents only about a third of the delegates who will go to the district and state conventions. But of the 362 delegates chosen by preference group, Boulton won 121, followed by Cathy Glasson, a union leader from Iowa City, who got 87.
Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell ended up with 61 delegates, with John Norris, a longtime aide to former Gov. Tom Vilsack, getting 11.
A total of 82 delegates declared themselves uncommitted.
The state party's tally covered 97 counties. Twelve counties selected delegates based on who they were supporting for governor, the party said.
Polk County, which has 180 delegates, was the largest of the 12 counties. Of the delegates chosen there, Boulton got 65, followed by Hubbell at 45 and Glasson at 34. Thirty-six were uncommitted.
The next largest county to choose delegates based on gubernatorial preference was Johnson County. There, Glasson won 27 delegates, Boulton got 23, and 25 uncommitted delegates were elected.
A total of 1,000 delegates will go to district and state conventions.
