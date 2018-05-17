Rage pro boxing event

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Davenport RiverCenter

Heavyweight: Jeremiah Williams (8-11-1) vs. Francois Russell (2-27)

Lightweight: Joe Perez (10-3-1) vs. Carl Currie (0-8-1)

Super lightweight: Jeff Farmer (4-14) vs. David Levy (1-0)

Super welterweight: Vic Martinez (2-0) vs. William Bokhart (1-21)

Welterweight: Travis Thomas (6-0) vs. Anthony Crowder (1-10)

Welterweight: Shawn West (0-0) vs. Carlos Cabrera (0-4)

Middleweight: Stephen Edwards (9-0-1) vs. Andre Espeut (4-6)

Welterweight: Brandun Lee (8-0) vs. Elliott Brown (1-4)

