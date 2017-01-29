Toggle navigation
Menu
Search
Search
Log In Using Your Account
Log In
Don't have an account?
Sign Up Today
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
24°
Davenport, IA
(52801)
Today
Partly cloudy.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 29, 2017 @ 6:52 pm
Full Forecast
News
Sports
Obits
Opinion
Classifieds
Hy-Vee
Economy
Economy
Eastern Iowa gets in on ground floor of Virtual Reality
Economic and Business News | Biz Bytes by Jennifer DeWitt
Mattress Firm continues expansion in Moline
Economy
Deere employees give back to community in greater numbers
Economy
Uniti Fiber to expand network in Q-C
Economy
Bank representatives put faith in market
+2
National News
AP
California looks to build $7 billion legal pot economy
+4
Economy
editor's pick
Eastern Iowa gets in on ground floor of Virtual Reality
Market and Stocks Data
AP
George Soros' Best-Performing Stocks of 2017 So Far
Market and Stocks Data
AP
5 Airlines Are Competing to Grow in Mexico City
Market and Stocks Data
AP
What to Watch When Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reports Earnings
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Why Profits Are Falling at Ford Motor Company's Financing Arm
Market and Stocks Data
AP
3 Marijuana Stocks Ready to Soar in 2017
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Baby Boomers Love These 5 Brands
The latest
Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years
Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
Social Security Spousal Benefits in 2017: What You Need to Know
Wyoming minimum wage bill rolled back to federal minimum
Sponsors
SpeedConnect
IITI
DuTrac
Courtesy Ford
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Big Is the Opportunity for Marijuana Stocks in Florida?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Skyworks Solutions Inc Is Growing Beyond Apple
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Why Investors Should Listen When General Motors Talks About Self-Driving Cars
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Zillow Group's Culture Helps It Compete for Your Investment Dollars
Market and Stocks Data
AP
17 Years Later, Microsoft Corp. Is Worth $500 Billion Again!
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Attention, Seniors: You Might Spend More in Retirement, Not Less
+3
National News
AP
Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline
Market and Stocks Data
AP
3 Self-Driving-Car Facts You Need to Know
Local Companies | FindTheCompany
Dow Jones Industrial Average Value Over Time | FindTheCompany
Most Popular
Tax Man cometh, but refunds could be delayed
Iowa jobs data offers mixed snapshot
Technology User Groups to assist Q-C manufacturers
'Alternative facts' quip from Trump adviser sparks mockery
Deere employees give back to community in greater numbers
Most Popular
Tax Man cometh, but refunds could be delayed
Iowa jobs data offers mixed snapshot
Technology User Groups to assist Q-C manufacturers
'Alternative facts' quip from Trump adviser sparks mockery
Deere employees give back to community in greater numbers
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Risky Is Palo Alto Networks Inc.?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
3 Things You'll Want to Watch in Illumina's Q4 Earnings
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Emirates Announces a 2nd U.S.-Europe Flight: Delta, United, and American Howl
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Are These 3 Big Brand Stocks Wildly Overvalued?
+6
Economy
AP
Where are the trees? Not Paris, new 'Green View Index' finds
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Why Ford Motor Company's Profit in Europe Will Drop in 2017
Market and Stocks Data
AP
50 Years of Super Bowl Ad Pricing in One Chart
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Writing Personal Checks Can Expose You to Fraud
Currents
Health and Fitness
The 17 medical procedures that will cost you the most
Movies
These iconic movies are celebrating big anniversaries in 2017
+8
World News
Photos: The last days of the typewriter in India
George's big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets
Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans
Sold-out, revamped Pro Bowl makes debut in Orlando
The Latest: Pro Bowl kicks off, NFC goes 3-and-out
TODAY'S TOP VIDEO
Wife separated from husband after Trump's ban
5-year-old detained at airport
TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN PROTESTS/REAX (430pmET)
Trump: Travel ban working out very nicely
© Copyright 2017
The Quad City Times
, 500 E 3rd St. Davenport, IA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.