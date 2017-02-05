Toggle navigation
Menu
Search
Search
Log In Using Your Account
Log In
Don't have an account?
Sign Up Today
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
34°
Davenport, IA
(52801)
Today
Partly cloudy.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 5, 2017 @ 4:52 pm
Full Forecast
News
Sports
Obits
Opinion
Classifieds
Hy-Vee
Economy
Economy
Bettendorf Office Products reaches beyond traditional to meet customers' needs
Economy
Mural destined for mayor's office
Economic and Business News | Biz Bytes by Jennifer DeWitt
Meatheads plan 2nd locale, food truck
Economy
Q-C distiller: Proposed law changes 'would create parity'
Economy
Jumer's casino selects president
+14
World News
AP
Romanian protesters get key concession, seek more changes
+3
Movies
AP
Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Will Falling Cannabis Prices Hurt Marijuana Stocks?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Will Facebook Challenge Netflix and Amazon Via Set Top Boxes?
Economy
AP
Michigan leads effort to shift workers away from pensions
Fun and Entertainment
AP
'Zootopia' wins at Annie Awards and looks poised for Oscars
Market and Stocks Data
AP
No, Google's Brand Is Not More Valuable Than Apple's
Market and Stocks Data
AP
3 Tax Breaks Homeowners Shouldn't Forget
The latest
Super Bowl Ads aim to unite at a divisive time for the US
The Latest: Budweiser ad grabs buzz with immigrant tale
Tiffany & Co. CEO resigns amid company's financial concerns
Los Angeles marchers protest Trump orders on oil pipelines
Bills aim to beef up oil transportation safety
Sponsors
SpeedConnect
IITI
DuTrac
Courtesy Ford
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Brokers for IRAs: Comparing Capital One and Merrill Edge
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Work From Home? This Tax Deduction May Be for You
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Here's What 51 Years of Medicare Part B Premium Increases Looks Like
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Could President Trump's Policies Be Terrible for These Healthcare Stocks?
+2
Economy
AP
What the Fluff? An American lunchbox icon is turning 100
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Why Revlon Inc Stock Gained 15% in January
Market and Stocks Data
AP
What to Watch When Activision Blizzard Inc. Reports Earnings
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Is This Hot Marijuana Stock Too Expensive to Buy?
Local Companies | FindTheCompany
Dow Jones Industrial Average Value Over Time | FindTheCompany
Most Popular
Weerts Funeral Home sold to Service Corp. International
Q-C distiller: Proposed law changes 'would create parity'
Caterpillar moving headquarters, 300 jobs out of Peoria
'Trump Effect' possible reason for high corn, soybean demand overseas
Exelon declares 'alert' due to small flame
Most Popular
Weerts Funeral Home sold to Service Corp. International
Q-C distiller: Proposed law changes 'would create parity'
Caterpillar moving headquarters, 300 jobs out of Peoria
'Trump Effect' possible reason for high corn, soybean demand overseas
Exelon declares 'alert' due to small flame
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Can Rite Aid Stock Bounce Back After Last Week's 24% Drop?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Intel Corporation Struggles to Rein In Spending as R&D Approaches $13 Billion
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Would You Accept a 1.33% Increase to Your Taxes to Save Social Security?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
How Profitable Is SpaceX, Really?
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Is NVIDIA Corporation Maintaining Momentum? We’ll Find Out Thursday
Market and Stocks Data
AP
Twitter Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday
Market and Stocks Data
AP
What to Watch When Disney Reports Earnings
Market and Stocks Data
AP
The 7 Life-Changing Events Where Tax Planning Pays Off
Currents
+4
National News
Photos: Meet nutraloaf, the prison meal that's so bad, inmates say it's unconstitutional
National News
The city in every state with the highest graduation rate
National News
How Punxsutawney Phil's 2017 prediction stacks up with past forecasts
AP TOP 25 REWIND: Wild weekend means poll changes coming
Taraji P. Henson, Lady Antebellum talk Super Bowl, Lady Gaga
Clippers' Paul Pierce starts in emotional Boston farewell
Westbrook powers Thunder past Blazers 105-99
TODAY'S TOP VIDEO
Travel ban case may go to US Supreme Court
Trump preparing for showdown over travel ban
The battle continues over travel ban
Yemeni students concerned about fate in US
© Copyright 2017
The Quad City Times
, 500 E 3rd St. Davenport, IA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.