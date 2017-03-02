NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch's efforts to turnaround its ailing namesake brand fizzled last year, as the once-popular teen clothing chain said a key sales figure fell sharply during the holiday season.
Meanwhile the company's Hollister brand saw a key sales figure rise for the first time in a year and gave a boost to Abercrombie's stock.
The shares, which have fallen 62 percent over the last 12 months, jumped 13 percent Thursday morning.
For the past two years, Abercrombie has tried to tweak its brand to attract new shoppers. It dumped sexy ads, removed topless male models from its stores and updated its fashions. Still, sales at established Abercrombie stores fell 13 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year ago.
"The Abercrombie brand renewal continues, although it is a work in progress," said CEO Fran Horowitz, in a statement Thursday.
Sales at established Hollister stores rose 1 percent in the period, the first quarterly increase for the brand in a year. Abercrombie & Fitch Co., based in New Albany, Ohio, has 540 Hollister stores and 355 Abercrombie shops.
The company reported net income at $48.8 million, or 71 cents, for its fourth quarter, missing Wall Street expectations of 76 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research. A year ago, it had net income of $58.9 million, or 85 cents per share.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.04 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. rose $1.54 to $13.23 in morning trading Thursday.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF
_____
Keywords: Abercrombie & Fitch, Earnings Report