NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $48.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.
Abercrombie shares have dropped roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 60 percent in the last 12 months.
Keywords: Abercrombie & Fitch, Earnings Report