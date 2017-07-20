PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The plan to build a new Amtrak train station at Rhode Island's main airport could cost up to $90 million, according to a joint study from the railroad and the state Transportation Department.
In addition to the capital costs, Amtrak trains stopping at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick would make every non-Acela trip from New York to Boston longer.
The study was initiated by Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed to explore scenarios to bring more trains to the airport.
Despite a surge in flights to and from Green this year, prospects for new airport rail service are uncertain since a plan to improve Amtrak's Northeast Corridor by building new tracks was blocked by local opposition this year.