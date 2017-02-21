ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.
Advance Auto Parts shares have dropped 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAP
