Bill Stoermer knows firsthand what "a tough and very emotional day" employees at Exelon's Three Mile Island Generating Station endured Tuesday when they learned their Pennsylvania plant will close.
It was nearly a year to the day that Exelon first announced the same fate for its Quad-Cities Generating Station. On June 2, 2016, Exelon announced that without new energy legislation, it would be closing its Clinton (Illinois) Power Station in 2017 and Quad-Cities Generating Station in Cordova in 2018.
The decision later was reversed upon passage of Illinois's new Future Energy Jobs Act, which goes in effect Thursday.
"I certainly am reminded of how difficult it was for myself and the employees at Quad-Cities when we made the announcement here," recalled Stoermer, the Cordova plant's spokesman at the time.
Despite a two-year campaign to warn the public that a closure of Quad-Cities Station was possible, the senior projects manager said "when you see it in a press release and see it in your email that your plant is closing, that is a tough day. Even in our case, when we knew it was coming, it still was a total shock when you see it in writing."
Asked his advice for the sister Three Mile Island plant, Stoermer said "I'd tell them today to pull together as a team. Go out there and rally for support and make sure you're garnering all the support you can."
Stoermer, who was a driving force in the campaign to save the Quad-Cities Station, added that he'd encourage the Three Mile Island, or TMI, employees to talk "with anyone that will listen."
"I encourage the TMI employees to rally their families, neighbors, key stakeholders, local elected officials and especially, state governmental leaders, to educate them on how important the continued operation of TMI is to the state of Pennsylvania," he added.
With seven operating reactors across Pennsylvania, he said "The economic impact of closing any plant would be devastating to the state and local economies."
"It's another example of state legislation not recognizing the benefits that nuclear power plants provide in both economic and generation reliability," he said. Stoermer urged state legislatures across the nation to follow the models in Illinois and in New York "in implementing comprehensive energy policies that include recognition of the emissions-free energy that every nuclear plant provides."
He hopes TMI employees learn from the Quad-Cities Station's plight and ultimate success, which included lobbying lawmakers, making bus trips to the statehouse, writing and calling legislators, awareness campaigns and more. It was an effort that united Exelon employees, their families, area government leaders, economic development leaders and others in a community-wide campaign.
"I'm sure they're looking at what we did at Quad-Cities in getting people together," he said.