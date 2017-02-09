WATERFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Union officials have announced a tentative contract agreement that could end a three-month strike at an upstate New York chemical plant.
Dennis Trainor, vice president for CWA District One, said Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office helped mediate the dispute between 700 union workers and Momentive Performance Materials in Waterford.
The union also credited state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and other state officials for their support of the strikers.
The workers walked off the job Nov. 2 after rejecting a company offer that would reduce health insurance and retiree benefits. They have been picketing 24 hours a day since then.
Workers will vote Monday and Tuesday on the tentative deal and will return to work Wednesday if they approve it.