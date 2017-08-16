Airlines make it harder to earn free flights for loyalty

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2015, file photo, a traveler walks past a sign advertising a Delta Air Lines credit card at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. Airline loyalty programs are losing much of their allure even for frequent flyers, and the rules for navigating the system have changed. The biggest bang for your buck comes from signing up for the right credit card. Even if you make purchases with another card, consider getting the card of the airline you usually fly to enjoy benefits such as priority boarding and free bag-checking, even on so-called basic economy tickets. If you check a bag a few times a year, you will more than offset the annual fee. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)