Looking to develop its non-aeronautical land, Quad-City International Airport officials are reaching out to the city of Moline for assistance in attracting new development.
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority, sitting as the Planning Committee, were updated Tuesday on staff's efforts to step up cooperation with the city. Airport leaders said they recently met with city officials, including Moline's new Mayor Stephanie Acri and city staff, to discuss the airport's potential for development.
"Many airports are putting in non-aeronautical development to get increased revenues," Bruce Carter, the airport's aviation director, said.
Carter said the airport has several available sites suitable to new development, such as retail or restaurants, and wants Moline to share its consultant, Retail Strategies, by expanding its scope to include the airport. The sites include: a parcel next to the new Holiday Inn Express, the former Flick's and Bud's Skyline Inn sites as well as the late restaurant owner's home.
In addition, officials want to work with the city to market its industrial park and 100 acres of undeveloped ground along the Milan Beltway for light industrial and warehousing uses.
Carter would like to see Retail Strategies help it recruit new restaurants, such as a Portillos or Pizza Ranch, to the airport. He had hoped to land the Olive Garden, which is being built at Moline's SouthPark Mall.
According to Carter, between the Holiday Inn Express and the Hampton Inn & Suites, both on the airport, and its neighboring hotels, "There are 850 hotel rooms within a mile of the airport."
In an interview Tuesday with the Quad-City Times, Ray Forsythe, the city's planning and development director, said "We obviously have an interest in expanding our retail and restaurant base throughout the city. We think there is an opportunity to serve the traveling public as well as, if we grow the city south (of the airport), any new development is of use to those residents."
Forsythe added that the city has "a long history" of working with the airport, and is willing to share the services of Retail Strategies. He said the consultant has worked with several private developers, property owners and other entities working on new development in Moline.
He pointed to many new retailers, national tenants and projects aided by Retail Strategies' assistance. They include Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross for Less, and some of the developments along John Deere Road, such as the under construction Popeye's and Panda Express. It also is working on recruiting retail to the new multi-modal station and the former Mills Chevrolet property near SouthPark, Forsythe added.
Milan Beltway property
During the airport meeting, Roger Strandlund, the airport's attorney, told commissioners that the airport seeks to amend its development agreement with the city to modify the concept plan it has for the Milan Beltway property.
The area was the proposed Case Creek development, an office park project that was not completed after the airport and the city terminated their agreement with the developer. Proposed by Quad-City developer Todd Raufesien, the project now is the subject of pending litigation between Raufeisen and the airport.
Raufesien pleaded guilty last month in federal court to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Court documents indicate he defrauded 22 investors out of $1.7 million between 2010 and 2016.
Looking to develop the site, Carter said a previous market study by the consultant S.B. Friedman showed the property would be better suited for light industrial and warehousing.
In addition, Forsythe said Quad-Cities First officials also have indicated a growing demand in the Quad-City region for new warehouse and industrial space. He said the airport and city have had preliminary discussions about developing a building on that site.
"But it would take a private partnership with a developer, the city and the airport," he said. The city already has invested $6 million into readying that site back when the office park was proposed -- annexing the 100 acres and extending utilities under the Rock River.
Forsythe added there still is a tax increment financing district, or TIF district, in place for that site, which remains undeveloped. "New development there will help reimburse the city for issuing the bonds," he said.
He added that the Flick's and Bud's property would not be in a TIF district, but the city could work with the airport on other incentives to lure a retailer.