ATLANTA (AP) — Company officials say two Kmart stores in Alabama will close in mid-April.
A company executive tells The Associated Press that the stores in Jasper and Phenix City will begin liquidation sales on Jan. 6.
Howard Riefs, a spokesman for Kmart's parent firm Sears Holdings Corp., said Friday that both stores will remain open to customers until they close in mid-April.
Riefs said the company has been strategically and aggressively evaluating its store space and productivity, and has "accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores."
He said workers who are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.
Jasper is about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham.
The Phenix City store is just across the state line from Columbus, Georgia.