SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $296 million.
The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.51 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Alaska Air shares have dropped roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33 percent in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK
—————
Keywords: Alaska Air Group, Earnings Report