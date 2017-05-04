ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $676,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Anchorage, Alaska-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 2 cents per share.
The Alaska broadband and service company posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.
