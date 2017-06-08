JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska expects a reprieve from the federal government as it prepares to comply with national proof-of-identity standards.
The Legislature last month approved allowing the state to issue licenses compliant with the federal REAL ID law. State law previously barred agencies from spending money to help implement the law, which some legislators saw as overreaching.
Alaska had gotten extensions to comply with the federal law, the most recent of which expired Tuesday.
Alaska is seeking an additional extension to allow it to take the steps needed to offer compliant IDs. Walker spokesman Jonathon Taylor says the state has been assured it will receive one.
Alaska is one of several states currently covered by a temporary grace period during which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is delaying enforcement.