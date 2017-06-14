JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — After months of entrenchment, Alaska legislators face growing pressure to resolve their differences, with days left in the special session and the threat of a government shutdown looming.
Friday marks the end of the special session called by Gov. Bill Walker to address the budget and a plan for Alaska's multibillion-dollar deficit. Deep philosophical divides stalled progress during the preceding extended regular session.
With the start of the new fiscal year just over two weeks away, talks have turned to the budget and efforts to avoid a shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK'-ee) says the Senate is willing to back off some of its priorities to get a budget passed.