JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska budget negotiators on Thursday reached a tentative agreement on a plan to fund state operations for another year, in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown.
The proposal, passed by the Senate late Thursday, would continue to draw from savings to help fill the state's multibillion-dollar deficit, something Gov. Bill Walker had hoped to avoid.
It also would fully fund K-12 education, provide $57 million for oil and gas tax credits and limit to $1,100 the size of this year's dividend check Alaskans receive from the state's oil-wealth fund, the permanent fund.
The Senate approved the proposal Thursday evening, with a vote expected by the House later. A three-quarter vote was needed in each chamber to take money from the constitutional budget reserve to help fund government services, a threshold easily met in the Senate.
Sen. Dennis Egan, a Juneau Democrat, said while the budget is problematic he voted for it to prevent a government shutdown. Many of his constituents are state workers.
Rep. Paul Seaton, a member of the House and Senate budget conference committee that advanced the proposal, called the measure a compromise.
It comes seven days into a special session called by Walker to focus solely on passing a state operating budget and averting a shutdown. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Typically, lawmakers deliver a budget in April. But the budget became enmeshed in a dispute between the House and Senate over how best to address a deficit that has persisted as oil prices have remained low. That debate remains unsettled.
"I wouldn't say it's satisfying at all," said House Majority Leader Chris Tuck, an Anchorage Democrat.
There had been general agreement about using permanent fund earnings to help fill the deficit, but the House majority coalition, composed largely of Democrats, and the Republican-led Senate disagreed on what else needed to be done. During a drawn-out regular session and an earlier special session, they failed to finalize a proposal that would have established a structure by which draws from permanent fund earnings would be made.
Absent such a plan, Seaton said there was a desire to avoid simply using fund earnings as a "piggy bank." Plus, he said, the earnings reserve account is a higher-yielding account than the budget reserve fund.
Earlier this week, S&P Global Ratings warned that if the state continued to significantly rely upon reserves to fund the budget, it would likely lower the state's debt rating.
Walker on Thursday said he was pleased the conference committee compromised on an operating budget. "Now, it is time to compromise on a fiscal plan," he said.
Tuck said the debate over the dividend may not be over and could be addressed further in the capital budget, which lawmakers will have to finalize at some point.