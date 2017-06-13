CORDOVA, Alaska (AP) — Officials say Alaska has become a testing ground for self-sustainable technologies that the rest of the world is increasingly interested in using.
Alaska's Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2s672qP ) U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski held a field hearing this past weekend of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in Cordova to talk about the state's technology, specifically microgrids.
These grids are self-contained, electrical grids that can operate unconnected to any larger transmission system.
Alaska communities off the road system depend on these microgrids to provide power. Most of the communities are powered by diesel, but an increasing amount of them are trying to cut costs by adding renewables like wind or expanding hydropower.
The panelists who joined Murkowski, however, stressed the need for federal investment in local energy innovation to continue growth.