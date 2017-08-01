Alaska Revenue commissioner resigns to focus on ministry

FILE - In this Monday, March 21, 2016 file photo Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Randall Hoffbeck talks to reporters in Juneau, Alaska. Hoffbeck has announced that he is resigning to focus on ministry work. His last day will be Aug. 17, 2017. In his resignation letter, Hoffbeck says it is time for him to "complete the call to ministry God has placed on my heart." (AP Photo/Rashah McChesney,File)