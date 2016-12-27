CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People in need of cash in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will continue to have one ATM option.
The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2iaBNpp ) that City Council approved a new, three-year contract with Bank of America as the airport's exclusive ATM provider. The contract includes the possibility for two, one-year extensions.
The contract calls for Bank of America to pay the city an annual flat fee of $1.6 million, plus 75 cents for each transaction.
City officials estimate those fees from the airport's 14 ATMs will bring in $318,750.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
City Council first approved an exclusive agreement with the hometown bank in 2011. Before that, four banks had ATMs at the airport.
___
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com