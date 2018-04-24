The Quad-City International Airport's aviation director predicts Allegiant Air might move faster to upgrade its fleet in the wake of a recent "60 Minutes" investigative report detailing significant and repeated mechanical incidents involving the airline's aircraft.
"I think they will try to expedite their move to A-380 (Airbus) ... and get rid of the MD-80s (McDonnell-Douglas)," Bruce Carter said Tuesday.
The low-fare airline, which provides service to five cities from the Quad-City International Airport, was put on the defense after a CBS "60 Minutes" report detailed how Allegiant experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents between January 2016 and October 2017.
A day after the April 15 report, the Las Vegas-based Allegiant issued a statement calling the report a "false narrative."
Most of the problems reported by "60 Minutes" were associated with the MD-80 aircraft, Carter said.
Allegiant indicated late last year it will remove all the MD-80s from its fleet by the end of 2018 to become an all Airbus 320 family fleet. As of the first quarter of this year, it had 32 of the aircraft. The A-320s in its fleet will grow from 30 at the end of 2017 to 50 by the end of this year.
According to the Quad-City airport officials, Allegiant uses the MD-80s on two of its Quad-City flights: Las Vegas and Orlando-Sanford. Its other Quad-City flights are served by Airbus aircraft.
Asked about Allegiant's track record in the Quad-Cities, Carter said the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority does not keep any incident- specific files or statistics regarding airline or aircraft issues that occur at the airport such as weather, crew or mechanical delays.
"We've had mechanical issues. A lot of airplanes coming out of the air have mechanical problems," he said, adding that the country still has the safest aviation system in the world.
However, a letter sent last week from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to Allegiant Air is calling for "a full accounting of any and all serious mechanical incidents since 2015 involving the six Illinois locations in which Allegiant operates."
In addition to Moline, Allegiant serves airports in Belleville, Bloomington, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield.
"The allegations presented in the report raise serious questions about Allegiant's commitment to the safety of the traveling public in Illinois and around the country," the senators wrote in a letter to Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher.
Meanwhile, Allegiant continues to grow its market share in the Quad-Cities. "Allegiant was up 25 percent for the month of March," he said, adding the airline's passenger enplanements also are up 27 percent for the year to date.
Allegiant enplaned 7,009 passengers in March, which compared to 5,590 a year ago. To date, it has enplaned 19,835, an increase of 27 percent over the year. It was the largest percentage growth of any of the Quad-Cities' carriers. American/Eagle Envoy saw a 5 percent increase. Delta Airlines was up 2 percent and United Express was down 17 percent in the month.
Since the CBS report, Carter said "It doesn't seem to have effected the traveler. If I had to go somewhere, I would go on Allegiant."
For the month of March, passenger traffic across the airport saw a 2 percent increase for March. The airport enplaned 30,419 passengers, which was up from 29,913 from the same month last year. To date, enplanements are up 2 percent year-to-date to 83,756. That compares to 81,995 for the same period in 2017.
The increase marked the second month in a row that enplanements have risen from year-ago comparisons.
"People have got money in their pocket and they're traveling," he said, adding that the spring break travel was healthy. "I think its the leisure travelers."
Carter said the airport's air freight also is growing, showing an 18 percent increase in March from 87,635 pounds a year ago and 103,787 pounds in march.
He credited the fueling staff for attracting new freight business from John Deere's various Quad-City factories. "Before it was going to Rockford and being trucked here," he said.