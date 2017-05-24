After a hiatus, Allegiant will again provide air service between the Quad-City International Airport and the Punta Gorda (Florida) Airport, Quad-City airport officials announced Wednesday.
The low-fare carrier will resume twice weekly nonstop flights to the Punta Gorda/Fort Myers region beginning Friday, Dec. 15. Flights will be on Mondays and Fridays.
Allegiant has offered the seasonal service to Quad-City passengers since the fall of 2013. But last year, the season was reduced to February to April and was it was not offered during the fall or the winter/spring schedule.
"We are aware of how strongly the passengers from our regional area missed this service when it wasn’t available this past fall and winter," said Bruce Carter, the airport's aviation director. "We are extremely pleased that Allegiant has worked with us to ensure this service would return to serve our passengers on a seasonal basis from the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas."
According to Carter, the flight was particularly convenient for Quad-City snowbirds who winter in the southwest Florida region, including Fort Myers, Sarasota and Naples.
"We’re excited to give Quad-City travelers an ultra-affordable way to enjoy everything the Fort Myers area has to offer," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial, said in a news release.
Cathie Rochau, the airport's marketing representative, said passengers already can book flights that begin in December. Currently, the Allegiant flight schedule is available for booking through Feb. 12.
Allegiant now serves five nonstop destinations from the Quad-City International Airport.