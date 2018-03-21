Alliant Energy has moved up the closing date for its M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton by six years.
In a news release, the energy company said the station's final day of operation will be June 1. The plant originally was scheduled to close in 2024.
Alliant converted the plant, located at 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, from a coal-fired facility to natural gas in 2015, and announced the 2024 closing date at that time.
Mike Wagner, a company spokesman, said the plant remained in Alliant's fleet to provide supplemental energy during peak energy usage. It was used last year for a total of 11 days.
Two recent reviews, including a study of the state's energy grid, showed it was in the customers' best interest to retire the 71-year-old facility ahead of schedule. The plant's 21-person workforce learned the news Wednesday, he said.
In 2015, output was cut to 112 megawatts to reduce emissions and operating costs while keeping the facility available for peak energy times. The need has declined as upgrades were made to its largest generating stations and more low-cost wind energy options were added to its energy mix, Alliant officials said.
Wagner said a new plant in Marshalltown went into operation in 2017.
Two other coal-fired facilities — Burlington Generating Station and Prairie Creek Generating Station in Cedar Rapids — are scheduled to close in 2021 and 2025, respectively. Those plants too could be converted to natural gas in the future, he added.
Alliant will help employees transition to other positions at Alliant or outside the company or retire. More than half the workers at M.L. Kapp are eligible for retirement.
Decommissioning efforts will begin after June 1. Wagner said it is not certain if that will include demolition of the plant. Alliant Energy’s economic development team is looking for potential buyers.