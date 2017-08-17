Alorica, the nation's largest provider of customer service solutions, launched efforts Thursday to fill an additional 150 positions at its operation in north Davenport.
In a brief ceremony, company officials announced the expanded workforce as well as initiatives aimed at supporting military veterans. Recruitment began with a meet-and-greet session and on-the-spot interviews. The additional jobs will mostly be customer engagement experts, but some positions are for new managers and trainers.
The former APAC call center, 250 E. 90th St., was part of Alorica's acquisition last year of APAC parent Expert Global Solutions, or EGS. Alorica spokesman Ken Muche said the EGS purchase expanded Alorica from 40,000 workers to 90,000. Since then, the Orange County, California-based Alorica has grown to 102,000 employees across nearly 100 facilities in 30 states.
"We've been growing organically because we've been gaining more business from our clients," he said, adding "Part of that growing is here in Davenport."
Located in the former Caterpillar Inc. manufacturing facility, the center no longer identifies itself as a call center, Muche said. "We're so much more than that."
As a customer engagement center, Alorica's employees provide customer service on many more platforms today from e-mail to online chats, social media "and we're on the phone too," he added.
Hiring will continue at the center, which now employs 400, and potential employees are invited to stop in the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to meet staff, or apply at alorica.com.
The Davenport center also announced plans to promote the hiring of military veterans to add to the 29 veterans it already employs, Muche said.
In addition, the center unveiled a new partnership with the Military Veteran Project, a nationwide volunteer-led organization focused on working with veterans in need and raising awareness of PTSD. Founded by Melissa Jarboe, the five-year-old organization is dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and seeking alternative treatments for PTSD.
Muche said as part of the company's philanthropic efforts, many of its facilities are involved in chapters of Making Lives Better with Alorica, an independent nonprofit dedicated to providing assistance to individuals and organizations in the communities where Alorica operates. In the past 18 months, Alorica employees have donated $1.6 million to be distributed to other nonprofits and individuals, as well as grants to fellow employees in need.
For their part, the Davenport employees have committed to conducting a volunteer telephone campaign outside of work to assist the project. "We're going to put our skills to work and raise awareness of PTSD," Muche said, adding that 20 of Alorica's Making Lives Better chapters have partnered with the project to date.
Founded in 1999, Alorica now is the largest provider of customer service to the United States and the third largest customer engagement company globally.