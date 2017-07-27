RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.99 billion.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.
The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.07 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.
Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.32 per share.
Altria shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has increased roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.
