AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Amazon.com has announced plans to build a second facility in Aurora, where it opened a sorting warehouse last June.
The company says it expects to employ about 1,000 people at the new fulfillment warehouse, where workers will pack and ship larger items such as sporting goods, musical instruments and furniture.
The company says construction on the new facility has begun. It is located less than 5 miles from the sorting center, which is near the Denver airport. The sorting center employs more than 250 hourly workers who sort already-packaged items by zip code to speed up delivery times.